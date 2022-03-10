Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Redeemed Church, RCCG Creates Directorate Of Politics To Support Members Vying For Political Positions In 2023
Sahara Reporters  - In a memo addressed to all regions, provinces, zones and other levels of the church, the church led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye stated that the newly-created directorate is to coordinate the affairs and activities of members interested in seeking political ...

