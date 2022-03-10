Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Defection: Court slates April 8 for adoption in PDP's suit seeking sack of Zamfara gov, senators, Reps members, others
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, fixed April 8, 2022, for the adoption of final addresses in a suit filed by PDP

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

