News at a Glance
Brume leads Team Nigeria to Belgrade for World Athletics Indoor Championships
Vanguard News
- World and Olympics long jump bronze medallist Ese Brume tops the list of six athletes the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has announced for the
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Brume Leads Team Nigeria To Belgrade For World Athletics Indoor Championships
The Guardian:
Brume leads Team Nigeria’s contingent to World Athletics Indoors in Belgrade
Independent:
Brume Leads Team Nigeria To Belgrade For World Athletics Indoor Championships
The Eagle Online:
Brume leads Team Nigeria to World Athletics Indoor Championships
The Street Journal:
Brume Leads Team Nigeria’s Contingent To World Athletics Indoors In Belgrade
Online Nigeria:
Brume Leads Team Nigeria To Belgrade For World Athletics Indoor Championships
More Picks
1
PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
'N7.1bn fraud': Despite court order, Orji Kalu joined in suit as EFCC seeks to transfer case -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
6
USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
7
Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 -
Top Naija,
21 hours ago
8
PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
9
Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel -
Channels Television,
16 hours ago
10
UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
