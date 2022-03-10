Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnapper rejects N200, 000 share of N12m ransom, reports gang to police
News photo The Nation  - A man in Adamawa State has confessed to being a member of a gang of kidnappers, which collected N12 million ransom from two...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnapper rejects N200,000 ransom share, reports gang members to Police Daily Post:
Kidnapper rejects N200,000 ransom share, reports gang members to Police
Kidnapper Rejects ₦200k Share Out Of ₦12m Ransom, Reports Injustice To Police Naija Loaded:
Kidnapper Rejects ₦200k Share Out Of ₦12m Ransom, Reports Injustice To Police
Kidnapper Rejects N200,000 Share Out Of N12million Ransom From His Gangs, Reports To Police Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Kidnapper Rejects N200,000 Share Out Of N12million Ransom From His Gangs, Reports To Police
Disgruntled Kidnapper Reports To Police After Gang Members Cheated Him In Ransom Sharing The Trent:
Disgruntled Kidnapper Reports To Police After Gang Members Cheated Him In Ransom Sharing
Kidnapper rejects N200,000 share of N12m ransom, reports gang to police The Eagle Online:
Kidnapper rejects N200,000 share of N12m ransom, reports gang to police
Drama as kidnapper rejects N200,000 ransom share, reports gang to police The Street Journal:
Drama as kidnapper rejects N200,000 ransom share, reports gang to police
Kidnapper Rejects N200, 000 Share Of N12m Ransom, Reports Gang To Police The Nigeria Lawyer:
Kidnapper Rejects N200, 000 Share Of N12m Ransom, Reports Gang To Police
Drama As Kidnapper Rejects N200,000 Ransom Share, Reports Members To Police Naija News:
Drama As Kidnapper Rejects N200,000 Ransom Share, Reports Members To Police
Disgruntled Kidnapper Reports To Police After Gang Members Cheated Him In Ransom Sharing News Breakers:
Disgruntled Kidnapper Reports To Police After Gang Members Cheated Him In Ransom Sharing


   More Picks
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Oshoala excited after extending contract with Barcelona - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
3 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 PDP: Ayu Presides Over First NEC Meeting Next Week - Leadership, 2 hours ago
5 (JUST IN): Court remands BRT driver for 30 days in prison for alleged murder, rape of Bamise - Nigerian Tribune, 28 mins ago
6 MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 2 hours ago
8 'N7.1bn fraud': Despite court order, Orji Kalu joined in suit as EFCC seeks to transfer case - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 Doctor says I have only 5 years to live - Actress Kemi Afolabi opens up on battle with Lupus. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info