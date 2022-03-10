Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NURTW crisis: Take over all Lagos parks, garages, MC Oluomo tells Sanwo-Olu
News photo The Punch  - Following his suspension by the National Union of Road Transport Workers as the Chairman of Lagos State chapter of the union, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take over the running of all parks and garages in ...

15 hours ago
   More Picks
1 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 1 day ago
3 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
7 Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
8 REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] - Gbextra Online Portal, 20 hours ago
10 Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
