Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Anglican Church dismisses priest over alleged misconduct
The News Guru
- Anglican Church dismisses priest over alleged misconduct % Religion TheNewsGuru
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Anglican Church dismisses priest over alleged misconduct
Pulse Nigeria:
Anglican Church dismisses priest over alleged disobedience
The Eagle Online:
Anglican Church dismisses priest over alleged misconduct
News Breakers:
Anglican Church Dismisses Priest Over Alleged Misconduct
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Anglican Church Dismisses Priest Over Alleged Misconduct | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Lagos suspends NURTW from operating in parks, garages -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
6
USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
7
Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 -
Top Naija,
24 hours ago
8
REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Umahi obtains order to remain in office for 7 days -
Daily Trust,
14 hours ago
10
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
