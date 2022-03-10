Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arraign Fani Kayode's ex-wife, Chikwendu, over alleged cybercrime
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Precious Chikwendu, former wife of the Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode was, on Thursday, arraigned before a Federal High Court

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arraign Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife for alleged cybercrime The Punch:
Police arraign Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife for alleged cybercrime
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife docked for alleged cyberstalking The Nation:
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife docked for alleged cyberstalking
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife docked for alleged cyberstalking The Eagle Online:
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife docked for alleged cyberstalking
Police arraign Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife for alleged cybercrime News Breakers:
Police arraign Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife for alleged cybercrime


   More Picks
1 "Please say a prayer for them" Korra Obidi's sister confirms the dancer and her husband are having a marriage crisis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 20 hours ago
5 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
6 Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
7 UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] - Gbextra Online Portal, 15 hours ago
9 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 "I 'm obsessed with my children" - Davido says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info