Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Guinness speaks on report of exiting Nigeria, selling equipment
The Eagle Online  - Ayodele Alabi, Corporate Communications Manager, Guinness Nigeria Plc, spoke on the reported development on Thursday.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Guinness not exiting Nigeria –Management The Punch:
Guinness not exiting Nigeria –Management
Guinness speaks on exiting Nigeria Daily Nigerian:
Guinness speaks on exiting Nigeria
Guinness not exiting Nigeria – Management PM News:
Guinness not exiting Nigeria – Management
Guinness not exiting Nigeria – Management News Breakers:
Guinness not exiting Nigeria – Management


   More Picks
1 "Please say a prayer for them" Korra Obidi's sister confirms the dancer and her husband are having a marriage crisis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 17 hours ago
6 UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] - Gbextra Online Portal, 12 hours ago
8 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 "I 'm obsessed with my children" - Davido says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Oshoala excited after extending contract with Barcelona - Daily Trust, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info