|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
2
|
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
4
|
PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit,
47 mins ago
|
5
|
Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post,
1 day ago
|
6
|
Kidnapper rejects N200, 000 share of N12m ransom, reports gang to police - The Nation,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
"I 'm obsessed with my children" - Davido says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago