Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has pulled out of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) after being suspended indefinitely for insubordination a

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insubordination: NURTW suspends MC Oluomo indefinitely The Punch:
Insubordination: NURTW suspends MC Oluomo indefinitely
NURTW suspends MC Oluomo as Lagos Council Chairman Indefinitely Daily Trust:
NURTW suspends MC Oluomo as Lagos Council Chairman Indefinitely
Sahara Reporters:
MC Oluomo's Suspension: Lagos Suspends Activities Of Road Transport Workers' Union, NURTW In Parks
Misconduct: NURTW suspends MC Oluomo indefinitely Vanguard News:
Misconduct: NURTW suspends MC Oluomo indefinitely
NURTW suspends Lagos chair, MC Oluomo indefinitely over misconduct The Street Journal:
NURTW suspends Lagos chair, MC Oluomo indefinitely over misconduct
MC Oluomo kicked out of NURTW indefinitely - P.M. News PM News:
MC Oluomo kicked out of NURTW indefinitely - P.M. News
MC Oluomo suspended indefinitely, NURTW insists The Eagle Online:
MC Oluomo suspended indefinitely, NURTW insists
NURTW Suspends MC Oluomo Indefinitely Over Misconduct News Breakers:
NURTW Suspends MC Oluomo Indefinitely Over Misconduct
NURTW Suspends MC Oluomo From Union Activities Indefinitely | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
NURTW Suspends MC Oluomo From Union Activities Indefinitely | Ladun Liadi's Blog
NURTW Suspends MC Oluomo Indefinitely Over Alleged Misconduct, Insubordination Kanyi Daily:
NURTW Suspends MC Oluomo Indefinitely Over Alleged Misconduct, Insubordination
Lagos Suspends NURTW, Takes Over Parks After MC Oluomo Tori News:
Lagos Suspends NURTW, Takes Over Parks After MC Oluomo's Demand


   More Picks
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 47 mins ago
5 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 Kidnapper rejects N200, 000 share of N12m ransom, reports gang to police - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 "I 'm obsessed with my children" - Davido says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info