Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Shocking! Kidnappers Enter Ogun Home, Abduct Two Siblings, Then Demand N15m Ransom | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Unknown gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped two siblings Esther Kehinde, 20, and David Kehinde, 15, at Oremeji street, Joga Orile area of Ayetoro, Yewa North Local
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Kidnappers snatch two siblings from their home in Ogun, demand N15m ransom
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Kidnappers abduct two siblings in Ogun, demand N15m ransom
Daily Trust:
Gunmen abduct 2 siblings in Ogun, demand N15m ransom
The Punch:
Kidnappers abduct two Ogun siblings, injure grandpa, demand N15m
Naija Loaded:
Gunmen Abduct 2 Siblings In Ogun, Demand N15m Ransom
Information Nigeria:
Gunmen Abduct 2 Siblings In Ogun, Demand N15m Ransom
News Breakers:
Kidnappers abduct two Ogun siblings, injure grandpa, demand N15m
More Picks
1
Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
3
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta among 5 Chelsea stars now set to leave as Roman Abramovich is hit by sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office -
Legit,
7 hours ago
7
Buni: Akeredolu backs Sani-Bello, says ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ governors trying to destroy APC -
News Breakers,
22 hours ago
8
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
