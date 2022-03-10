Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Yahaya Bello, shield of APC in Nigeria, says Senate President
Vanguard News
- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, described the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the "shield" of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kogi gov, shield of APC, says Senate President
TVC News Nigeria:
Yahaya Bello Is The Shield Of APC In Nigeria - Senate President
Naija Loaded:
Do You Agree Yahaya Bello Is The Shield Of The APC In Nigeria – Senate President
TVC News:
Yahaya Bello is the Shield of APC in Nigeria, says Senate President
News Breakers:
Kogi gov, shield of APC, says Senate President
More Picks
1
Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Oshoala excited after extending contract with Barcelona -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
3
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
PDP: Ayu Presides Over First NEC Meeting Next Week -
Leadership,
2 hours ago
5
(JUST IN): Court remands BRT driver for 30 days in prison for alleged murder, rape of Bamise -
Nigerian Tribune,
31 mins ago
6
MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office -
Legit,
2 hours ago
8
'N7.1bn fraud': Despite court order, Orji Kalu joined in suit as EFCC seeks to transfer case -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
9
Doctor says I have only 5 years to live - Actress Kemi Afolabi opens up on battle with Lupus. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
