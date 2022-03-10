Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine Invasion: Russia Threatens To Nationalise Foreign Companies Over Closures
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Businesses that leave the country are “basically abandoning their staff to their fate,” said former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies The Punch:
Ukraine: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies
Ukraine: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies leaving Vanguard News:
Ukraine: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies leaving
Ukraine war: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies The Nation:
Ukraine war: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies
Ukraine war: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies The News Guru:
Ukraine war: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies
Ukraine: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies News Breakers:
Ukraine: Russia threatens to nationalise foreign companies


   More Picks
1 "Please say a prayer for them" Korra Obidi's sister confirms the dancer and her husband are having a marriage crisis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Controversial UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega gives Davido bundles of Pounds as he performs at a nightclub (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
8 Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 - Top Naija, 19 hours ago
9 UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] - Gbextra Online Portal, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info