Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Domestic violence: Lagos govt commences publication of s3x offenders' identities
Vanguard News  - Lagos State Government has commenced the publication of details of sex offenders in the state to serve as deterrence to others.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos publishes sex offenders’ details The Punch:
Lagos publishes sex offenders’ details
Lagos Govt Publishes Details Of Sex Offenders Biz Watch Nigeria:
Lagos Govt Publishes Details Of Sex Offenders
Lagos begins publication of details of convicted sex offenders - P.M. News PM News:
Lagos begins publication of details of convicted sex offenders - P.M. News
Lagos govt begins publication of details of convicted sex offenders The Street Journal:
Lagos govt begins publication of details of convicted sex offenders
Lagos publishes sex offenders’ details News Breakers:
Lagos publishes sex offenders’ details


   More Picks
1 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 1 day ago
3 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
7 Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
8 REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] - Gbextra Online Portal, 20 hours ago
10 Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info