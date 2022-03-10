Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Domestic violence: Lagos govt commences publication of s3x offenders' identities
Vanguard News
- Lagos State Government has commenced the publication of details of sex offenders in the state to serve as deterrence to others.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Lagos publishes sex offenders’ details
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Lagos Govt Publishes Details Of Sex Offenders
PM News:
Lagos begins publication of details of convicted sex offenders - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Lagos govt begins publication of details of convicted sex offenders
News Breakers:
Lagos publishes sex offenders’ details
More Picks
1
PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge -
Legit,
1 day ago
3
Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
6
Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 -
Top Naija,
22 hours ago
7
Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
8
REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] -
Gbextra Online Portal,
20 hours ago
10
Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...