Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos suspends NURTW from operating in parks, garages
News photo The Guardian  - Lagos State government Thursday night said it has suspended the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) from operating at motor parks and garages in the state.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos suspends NURTW from parks, garages The Nation:
Lagos suspends NURTW from parks, garages
ICYMI: Lagos bans NURTW from parks, garages - P.M. News PM News:
ICYMI: Lagos bans NURTW from parks, garages - P.M. News
Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks, garages Prompt News:
Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks, garages
Lagos suspends NURTW from parks, garages News Breakers:
Lagos suspends NURTW from parks, garages
Lagos Govt Suspends NURTW From Parks, Garages Fresh Reporters:
Lagos Govt Suspends NURTW From Parks, Garages
Lagos suspends NURTW from parks [DETAILS] Politics Nigeria:
Lagos suspends NURTW from parks [DETAILS]


   More Picks
1 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 1 day ago
3 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
7 Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
8 REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] - Gbextra Online Portal, 20 hours ago
10 Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info