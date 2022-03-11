Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Russia-Ukraine: Higher food, fuel prices loom in Nigeria, others, says IMF
News photo The Punch  - The International Monetary Fund has said Nigeria and other African countries are vulnerable to higher food and fuel prices, low tourism revenues, and difficulty accessing the international capital market as a result of the war going on in Ukraine.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

