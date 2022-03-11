Oyo shuts markets, roads for Balogun’s coronation as Olubadan today The Punch - Major roads in Ibadan, Oyo State, will be closed from 12midnight on Friday while markets will also be shut in honour of Senator Lekan Balogun (formerly Otun Olubadan) who will be installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan on Friday (today).



