Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Repeat it!!!" - Justin Dean publicly confronts wife, Korra Obidi on IG live video amid divorce saga
Gist Reel  - Amid the saga concerning the divorce between Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, an unfriendly video of the couple has surfaced.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Korra Obidi husband announces they’re getting a divorce The Dabigal Blog:
Korra Obidi husband announces they’re getting a divorce
“Repeat it!!” – Moment Justin Dean publicly Confronts wife, Korra Obidi on IG Live Video amid Divorce saga Gbextra Online Portal:
“Repeat it!!” – Moment Justin Dean publicly Confronts wife, Korra Obidi on IG Live Video amid Divorce saga
“This period is stretching for them” -Korra Obidi’s Sister Speaks After Oyinbo Hubby Announced Divorce Gist Lovers:
“This period is stretching for them” -Korra Obidi’s Sister Speaks After Oyinbo Hubby Announced Divorce
Her ‘private’ is like a clubhouse – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean blows hot Republican Nigeria:
Her ‘private’ is like a clubhouse – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean blows hot
Alleged Cheating: Dancer Korra Obidi and her husband unfollow each other Instablog 9ja:
Alleged Cheating: Dancer Korra Obidi and her husband unfollow each other
US-based Nigerian Entertainer, Korra Obidi Thanks Fans As Husband, Justin Dean, Seeks Divorce Global Upfront:
US-based Nigerian Entertainer, Korra Obidi Thanks Fans As Husband, Justin Dean, Seeks Divorce


   More Picks
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 APC crisis: Gov Matawalle cautions colleagues on 'washing dirty linens in public' - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Bamise's Murder: Another Victim Presents Evidence Of Rape By Suspected Killer-Bus Driver, Nice Omininikoron - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Bamise’s Murder: Suspected Killer-Bus Driver, Nice Omoninikoron To Be Arraigned In Lagos Court Today - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Rejects Governor Bello As Chairman, Mamman As Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info