Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia-Ukraine war: Dangote asks FG to ban export of maize to avoid scarcity
News photo Within Nigeria  - Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has stated that the federal government should stop the export of maize from Nigeria to avoid the scarcity expected to come as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Aliko Dangote wants govt to ban maize export to prevent Russia, Ukraine fallout Ripples Nigeria:
Aliko Dangote wants govt to ban maize export to prevent Russia, Ukraine fallout
Ukraine: Dangote advises Buhari to ban maize export The Citizen:
Ukraine: Dangote advises Buhari to ban maize export
Russia-Ukraine war: Ban export of maize to avoid scarcity, Dangote tells FG Nigerian Eye:
Russia-Ukraine war: Ban export of maize to avoid scarcity, Dangote tells FG
Russia-Ukraine War: Food Scarcity to Hit Nigeria in Three Months – Dangote Economic Confidential:
Russia-Ukraine War: Food Scarcity to Hit Nigeria in Three Months – Dangote
Dangote Warns of Food Scarcity, Suggests Maize Export Banned Investor King:
Dangote Warns of Food Scarcity, Suggests Maize Export Banned


   More Picks
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 APC crisis: Gov Matawalle cautions colleagues on 'washing dirty linens in public' - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Bamise's Murder: Another Victim Presents Evidence Of Rape By Suspected Killer-Bus Driver, Nice Omininikoron - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Bamise’s Murder: Suspected Killer-Bus Driver, Nice Omoninikoron To Be Arraigned In Lagos Court Today - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Rejects Governor Bello As Chairman, Mamman As Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info