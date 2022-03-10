Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

122 Nigerians and a baby return to Nigeria from Ukraine (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - 122 Nigerians and a baby have been successfully evacuated from Ukraine to Nigeria. The Nigerians fled Ukraine to Poland where they were successfully evacuated and landed at the Abuja airport this morning March 11.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Lagos suspends NURTW from operating in parks, garages - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
6 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 - Top Naija, 24 hours ago
8 REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Umahi obtains order to remain in office for 7 days - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
10 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
