Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent Vanguard News - The ex-wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, was on Thursday docked for cyberstalking and facing a 5 count charge of criminal defamation which attracts the penalty of 5 years in prison.



News Credibility Score: 99%