Timaya – No Pressure

1
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
APC crisis: Gov Matawalle cautions colleagues on 'washing dirty linens in public' - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise - Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
6
Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Wives of soldiers killed during attack on Kebbi deputy governor's convoy stage protest (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Suspected ritualists kill 22-year-old woman in Osun, dump corpse behind her mother's shop - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago