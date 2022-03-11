Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigeria?s security situation is improving and separatist threats have reduced - SGF Boss Mustapha
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has said that the insecurity witnessed around the country is reducing.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Boss Mustapha: Nigeria’s Security Situation Improving — Separatist Threats Have Reduced
Gist Punch:
Nigeria’s security situation is improving and separatist threats have reduced - SGF Boss Mustapha
News Breakers:
Boss Mustapha: Nigeria’s Security Situation Improving — Separatist Threats Have Reduced
Within Nigeria:
‘Separatist threats have reduced’ – Boss Mustapha says Nigeria’s security situation improving
Tori News:
Nigeria’s Security Situation Has Improved - SGF Boss Mustapha
More Picks
1
President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Suspected ritualists kill 22-year-old woman in Osun, dump corpse behind her mother's shop -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Writer Solomon Buchi sides with Korra Obidi's husband after he was bashed for bringing their marital crisis online -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Wives of soldiers killed during attack on Kebbi deputy governor's convoy stage protest (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
APC Senators are not aware that Buni was sacked as Chairman - Senator Smart Adeyemi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
UK sanctions: Chelsea set to lose five key players this summer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
"I go still born for your papa" - Blessing Okoro replies troll who accused her of giving birth to children for different married men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
APC: Journey to implosion or growth? - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
10
Nigeria?s security situation is improving and separatist threats have reduced - SGF Boss Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
