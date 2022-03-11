Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Bamise's Murder: Another Victim Presents Evidence Of Rape By Suspected Killer-Bus Driver, Nice Omininikoron
Sahara Reporters
- The other victim of the 47-year-old driver said she was raped inside the BRT bus.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Bamise: Outrage as new victim says arrested Lagos BRT driver raped her inside bus
Independent:
Bamise: Arrested Lagos BRT driver Accused Of Rape, Victim, Presents Evidence
The Eagle Online:
Another victim of arrested Lagos BRT driver surfaces, says ‘he raped me inside bus’
PM News:
Oluwabamise's BRT driver Andrew Nice raped lady months before - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Bamise: How arrested Lagos BRT driver raped me inside bus, victim presents evidence
Within Nigeria:
Arrested Lagos BRT driver raped me inside bus – Female passenger cries out
Naija News:
Lady Reveals How Arrested Lagos BRT Driver Raped Her Inside Bus
Tori News:
Arrested Lagos BRT Driver R*ped Me Inside Bus, Says Victim, Presents Evidence
More Picks
1
Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
3
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
PDP: Ayu Presides Over First NEC Meeting Next Week -
Leadership,
5 hours ago
6
Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta among 5 Chelsea stars now set to leave as Roman Abramovich is hit by sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office -
Legit,
5 hours ago
8
Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
"I 'm obsessed with my children" - Davido says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Kidnapper rejects N200, 000 share of N12m ransom, reports gang to police -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...