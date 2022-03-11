Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC may shun APC NEC meeting due to absence of Buni, Akpanudoedehe
News photo The Guardian  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would stay away from the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC slated for next Thursday next week.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC Rejects Notice Of APC NEC Meeting Channels Television:
INEC Rejects Notice Of APC NEC Meeting
APC crisis takes a new twist, INEC rejects notice of Party’s NEC Meeting News Wire NGR:
APC crisis takes a new twist, INEC rejects notice of Party’s NEC Meeting
INEC Rejects Notice Of APC NEC Meeting The Nigeria Lawyer:
INEC Rejects Notice Of APC NEC Meeting
APC Emergency NEC Meeting: Fresh twist as INEC faults party’s moves News Diary Online:
APC Emergency NEC Meeting: Fresh twist as INEC faults party’s moves
Fresh Troubles for APC as INEC Rejects Notice for NEC Meeting NPO Reports:
Fresh Troubles for APC as INEC Rejects Notice for NEC Meeting
INEC Rejects Notice Of APC NEC Meeting Screen Gist:
INEC Rejects Notice Of APC NEC Meeting
INEC Rejects Notice Of APC NEC Meeting News Breakers:
INEC Rejects Notice Of APC NEC Meeting


   More Picks
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta among 5 Chelsea stars now set to leave as Roman Abramovich is hit by sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Buni: Akeredolu backs Sani-Bello, says ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ governors trying to destroy APC - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info