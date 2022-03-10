Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Senators are not aware that Buni was sacked as Chairman - Senator Smart Adeyemi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kogi Senator, Smart Adeyemi has said that senators in the ruling All Progressives Congress are not aware that President Muhammadu Buhari sanctioned the sack of the Chairman of the All Progressives

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi Channels Television:
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked - Sen. Smart Adeyemi The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked - Sen. Smart Adeyemi
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi The Street Journal:
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi News Breakers:
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi Screen Gist:
APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi
APC Senators Weren Global Village Extra:
APC Senators Weren't Informed Of Buni's Sack As Chairman- Sen. Adeyemi
APC Senators We Are Not Aware That Buni Was Sacked as Chairman - Senator Smart Adeyemi Tori News:
APC Senators We Are Not Aware That Buni Was Sacked as Chairman - Senator Smart Adeyemi


   More Picks
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 47 mins ago
5 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 Kidnapper rejects N200, 000 share of N12m ransom, reports gang to police - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 REVEALED: Why APC can't hold March 26 national convention - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 "I 'm obsessed with my children" - Davido says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info