News at a Glance
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian lady, Fatima A. Mohammed, has celebrated 14 years of being married without a co-wife.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife
Gist Reel:
Nigerian Muslim lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co wife.
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife
Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Celebrates 14 years of Marriage Without A Co-wife (Video)
More Picks
1
Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
3
Oshoala excited after extending contract with Barcelona -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
4
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
PDP: Ayu Presides Over First NEC Meeting Next Week -
Leadership,
3 hours ago
6
Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta among 5 Chelsea stars now set to leave as Roman Abramovich is hit by sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office -
Legit,
4 hours ago
9
'N7.1bn fraud': Despite court order, Orji Kalu joined in suit as EFCC seeks to transfer case -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
10
Doctor says I have only 5 years to live - Actress Kemi Afolabi opens up on battle with Lupus. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
