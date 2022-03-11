Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bus driver kills self in Anambra accident | Metro | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - A bus driver was confirmed dead in an accident at Nkwelle Junction on Onitsha-Nteje Expressway in Anambra on Friday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Bus driver dies on Onitsha-Nteje expressway - P.M. News PM News:
Bus driver dies on Onitsha-Nteje expressway - P.M. News
Bus driver kills self in Anambra accident News Diary Online:
Bus driver kills self in Anambra accident
Bus Driver Kills Self In Anambra Accident The Street Journal:
Bus Driver Kills Self In Anambra Accident
Driver, 2 others die from wrongful overtaking accident in Anambra Top Naija:
Driver, 2 others die from wrongful overtaking accident in Anambra
Bus driver kills self in Anambra accident News Breakers:
Bus driver kills self in Anambra accident


   More Picks
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
3 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 PDP: Ayu Presides Over First NEC Meeting Next Week - Leadership, 5 hours ago
6 Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta among 5 Chelsea stars now set to leave as Roman Abramovich is hit by sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 5 hours ago
8 Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 "I 'm obsessed with my children" - Davido says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Kidnapper rejects N200, 000 share of N12m ransom, reports gang to police - The Nation, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info