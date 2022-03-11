Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK sanctions: Chelsea set to lose five key players this summer
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chelsea football club of England is set to lose as much as five first team players according to a new report.

 

 On Thursday, the club’s owner, Roman Abramovich was sanctione

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK sanctions: Chelsea set to lose five key players this summer Yaba Left Online:
UK sanctions: Chelsea set to lose five key players this summer
UK Sanctions: Chelsea Set To Lose Five Key Players This Summer Naija Loaded:
UK Sanctions: Chelsea Set To Lose Five Key Players This Summer
UK Sanctions: Chelsea Set To Lose Five Key Players This Summer News Breakers:
UK Sanctions: Chelsea Set To Lose Five Key Players This Summer
UK Sanctions: Chelsea Set To Lose Five Key Players This Summer | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
UK Sanctions: Chelsea Set To Lose Five Key Players This Summer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Chelsea set to lose 10 key players this summer amid UK sanctions Gist Reel:
Chelsea set to lose 10 key players this summer amid UK sanctions


   More Picks
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
3 Oshoala excited after extending contract with Barcelona - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
4 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 PDP: Ayu Presides Over First NEC Meeting Next Week - Leadership, 3 hours ago
6 Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta among 5 Chelsea stars now set to leave as Roman Abramovich is hit by sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 4 hours ago
9 'N7.1bn fraud': Despite court order, Orji Kalu joined in suit as EFCC seeks to transfer case - The Cable, 23 hours ago
10 Doctor says I have only 5 years to live - Actress Kemi Afolabi opens up on battle with Lupus. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info