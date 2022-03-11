Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

War: Putin seeks foreigners to join Russian forces in fight against Ukraine
1 Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta among 5 Chelsea stars now set to leave as Roman Abramovich is hit by sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Buni: Akeredolu backs Sani-Bello, says ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ governors trying to destroy APC - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
