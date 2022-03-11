Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Olubadan: Osinbajo, govs, Alaafin, Ooni, others present as Balogun's coronation begins
News photo The Punch  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum are among the prominent Nigerians that have arrived for the coronation of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

