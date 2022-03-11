Olubadan: Osinbajo, govs, Alaafin, Ooni, others present as Balogun's coronation begins The Punch - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum are among the prominent Nigerians that have arrived for the coronation of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.



News Credibility Score: 99%