Russia/Ukraine war: Facebook temporarily ease policy, allows posts calling for violence against ‘Russian invaders’
The Street Journal  - Facebook says it will temporarily ease its policy on violent speech and allow some calls for hostility against Russian invaders as the war in

11 hours ago
Facebook Relaxes Policy To Allow Violent Posts Against Russian Invaders
Facebook Relaxes Policy To Allow Violent Posts Against Russian Invaders
Death to Russian invaders: Facebook eases violent speech rule
Death to Russian invaders: Facebook eases violent speech rule - P.M. News
Facebook Eases Rules, Allows Violent Speech Against 'Russian Invaders'
Facebook Eases Rules, Allows Violent Speech Against ‘Russian Invaders’
Death to Russian invaders: Facebook eases violent speech rule
Death to Russian invaders: Facebook eases violent speech rule
UN Raises Alarm Over Facebook's Decision To Ease Policy On Violent Speech
UN Raises Alarm Over Facebook's Decision To Ease Policy On Violent Speech


