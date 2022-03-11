Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
UPDATE: Nigerian Man Set Ablaze By Ex-Partner, Mother Of Four Dies In Australia
Sahara Reporters
- The three children of the estranged couple slept in the next room and were rescued.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
JEEZ!! 33Yr Old Nigerian Man, Stanley Obi Dies In Australia After His Ex Girlfriend Set Him Ablaze
The Street Journal:
Australia-based Nigerian man dies after ex-partner sets him, new lover ablaze
Studio CB55:
Nigerian Man And His New Girlfriend Set Ablaze By Ex-partner In Australia
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigerian Man And His New Girlfriend Set Ablaze By His Ex .....
Correct Kid:
Nigerian man dies in Australia after his ex set him ablaze
Tori News:
Oh No! Nigerian Man Who Was Set Ablaze By Ex-Partner, Mother Of Four Dies In Australia
More Picks
1
Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
3
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta among 5 Chelsea stars now set to leave as Roman Abramovich is hit by sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
MC Oluomo dumps NURTW after being suspended indefinitely, asks government to take over parks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
PDP's "nominated governor" angry as Umahi obtains order to remain in office -
Legit,
7 hours ago
7
Buni: Akeredolu backs Sani-Bello, says ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ governors trying to destroy APC -
News Breakers,
22 hours ago
8
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Jet fuel now N670 per litre from N170 – Airline operators cry out -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
