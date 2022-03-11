Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

What Oba Balogun said after installation as new Olubadan
Daily Post  - The newly installed 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, has assured the people of Ibadan and Nigeria in general that he would not let them down.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

