Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 500 trafficked Nigerians rescued from Mali in 18 years – NAPTIP
Premium Times  - Of that figure, 108 were rescued in 2020 and 18 persons in 2021 respectively and another 500 have been convicted so far by NAPTIP.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano The Guardian:
NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano
NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano The Sun:
NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano
NAPTIP rescues 35 Nigerians being trafficked to Europe in Niger Republic Ripples Nigeria:
NAPTIP rescues 35 Nigerians being trafficked to Europe in Niger Republic
Thirty-five victims of human trafficking intercepted in Niger Republic: NAPTIP Peoples Gazette:
Thirty-five victims of human trafficking intercepted in Niger Republic: NAPTIP
NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano Prompt News:
NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano
NAPTIP Rescues 35 Victims Of Human Trafficking In Kano The Street Journal:
NAPTIP Rescues 35 Victims Of Human Trafficking In Kano
NAPTIP rescues 35 Europe-bound trafficked victims in Kano Daily Nigerian:
NAPTIP rescues 35 Europe-bound trafficked victims in Kano
Trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 35 victims from Niger Republic Within Nigeria:
Trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 35 victims from Niger Republic
Agency Rescues 35 Human Trafficking Victims in Niger Republic NPO Reports:
Agency Rescues 35 Human Trafficking Victims in Niger Republic
Human trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 35 victims from Niger Republic Affairs TV:
Human trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 35 victims from Niger Republic
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP Rescues 35 Victims From Niger Republic Mojidelano:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP Rescues 35 Victims From Niger Republic
NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano News Breakers:
NAPTIP rescues 35 victims of human trafficking in Kano


   More Picks
1 Over 500 trafficked Nigerians rescued from Mali in 18 years – NAPTIP - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 We’ve quietly removed electricity subsidy, fuel subsidy to follow – FG - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 Baba Ijesha: Clinical Psychologist Tells Court That 14-year-old Victim Was Tutored In Her Account - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 10 hours ago
7 Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
8 Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster, pro-Buhari group replies Saraki - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info