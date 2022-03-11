Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster, pro-Buhari group replies Saraki
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, has taken a swipe at former Senate President Bukola Saraki over his claim that the judiciary and the legislature are under President Muhammadu Buhari’s control.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Your tenure as Senate President was disastrous, BMO hits Saraki Daily Trust:
Your tenure as Senate President was disastrous, BMO hits Saraki
‘Your tenure as Senate President a disaster,’ Pro-Buhari group blasts Saraki Ripples Nigeria:
‘Your tenure as Senate President a disaster,’ Pro-Buhari group blasts Saraki
Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster - BMO flays Saraki | herald.ng The Herald:
Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster - BMO flays Saraki | herald.ng
PM News:
'Saraki's tenure as Senate President a disaster' - P.M. News
BMO tackles Saraki: Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster News Diary Online:
BMO tackles Saraki: Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster
BMO Takes A Swipe At Saraki, Says Tenure As Senate President A Global Village Extra:
BMO Takes A Swipe At Saraki, Says Tenure As Senate President A 'Disaster'
‘Saraki’s tenure as Senate President a disaster’ News Breakers:
‘Saraki’s tenure as Senate President a disaster’


   More Picks
1 Over 500 trafficked Nigerians rescued from Mali in 18 years – NAPTIP - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 We’ve quietly removed electricity subsidy, fuel subsidy to follow – FG - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 Baba Ijesha: Clinical Psychologist Tells Court That 14-year-old Victim Was Tutored In Her Account - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 10 hours ago
7 Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
8 Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster, pro-Buhari group replies Saraki - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info