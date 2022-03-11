Post News
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“Please Work it out, don’t divorce” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro begs Korra Obidi and husband
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has pleaded with Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, and her husband, Justin Dean, not to divorce but rather work things out...
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Please Work it out, don't divorce" – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro begs Korra Obidi and husband
Page One:
“Please, don’t divorce” – Relationship coach, Blessing Okoro begs Korra Obidi and husband
The Dabigal Blog:
“Please Work it out, don’t divorce” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro begs Korra Obidi and husband
Naija Parrot:
“Please Work it out, don’t divorce” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro begs Korra Obidi and husband
Gbextra Online Portal:
“Please Work it out, Don’t divorce” – Relationship Expert, Blessing Okoro begs Korra Obidi and husband
More Picks
1
Korra Obidi speaks for the first time following divorce announcement (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
APC crisis: Gov Matawalle cautions colleagues on 'washing dirty linens in public' -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
Bamise's Murder: Another Victim Presents Evidence Of Rape By Suspected Killer-Bus Driver, Nice Omininikoron -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Bamise’s Murder: Suspected Killer-Bus Driver, Nice Omoninikoron To Be Arraigned In Lagos Court Today -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Rejects Governor Bello As Chairman, Mamman As Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
7
Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Wives of soldiers killed during attack on Kebbi deputy governor's convoy stage protest (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
