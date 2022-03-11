Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rangnick Doesn't Know If Ronaldo Is Happy At Man Utd
News photo The Street Journal  - Ralf Rangnick admits he does not know if Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United as the Portugal star prepares to return from injury against Tottenham on Saturday. Ronaldo was missing from United’s dismal 4-1 defeat against Manchester City last ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rangnick Says He Doesn’t Know If Ronaldo Is Happy At Man Utd Channels Television:
Rangnick Says He Doesn’t Know If Ronaldo Is Happy At Man Utd
EPL: I have not asked Ronaldo if he Daily Post:
EPL: I have not asked Ronaldo if he's happy at Man Utd - Rangnick
Rangnick doesn The Guardian:
Rangnick doesn't know if Ronaldo is happy at Man Utd
I Have Not Asked Ronaldo If He’s Happy At Man Utd – Rangnick Reveals Naija Loaded:
I Have Not Asked Ronaldo If He’s Happy At Man Utd – Rangnick Reveals
Rangnick Says He Doesn’t Know If Ronaldo Is Happy At Man Utd News Breakers:
Rangnick Says He Doesn’t Know If Ronaldo Is Happy At Man Utd


   More Picks
1 Over 500 trafficked Nigerians rescued from Mali in 18 years – NAPTIP - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 We’ve quietly removed electricity subsidy, fuel subsidy to follow – FG - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Baba Ijesha: Clinical Psychologist Tells Court That 14-year-old Victim Was Tutored In Her Account - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
7 Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Obaseki approves salaries for new teachers - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
10 Three Suspected Robbers Burnt For Stealing DJ Equipment In Delta State (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info