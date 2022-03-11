Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
REVEALED: Identities Of Some Of 18 Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Bandits In Kebbi
Sahara Reporters
- The deceased are identified as Mansur, Daniel and Ibrahim, all private soldiers.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Bandits Kill Unspecified Number of Soldiers in Kebbi
News Breakers:
REVEALED: Identities Of Some Of 18 Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Bandits In Kebbi
Online Nigeria:
REVEALED: Identities Of Some Of 18 Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Bandits In Kebbi
Republican Nigeria:
Identities Of Some Of 18 Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Bandits In Kebbi
Tori News:
REVEALED: Identities Of Some Of 18 Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Bandits In Kebbi
More Picks
1
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu docked for alleged cyberstalking, defamation of Sen Grace Bent -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
APC crisis: Gov Matawalle cautions colleagues on 'washing dirty linens in public' -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Nigerian lady celebrates 14 years of marriage without a co-wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise -
Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
6
Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Hours after his infinite suspension from NURTW, MC Oluomo reportedly appointed GM/MD of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Wives of soldiers killed during attack on Kebbi deputy governor's convoy stage protest (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Suspected ritualists kill 22-year-old woman in Osun, dump corpse behind her mother's shop -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
