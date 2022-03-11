Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Fraudsters In Lagos, Recovers Exotic Cars
Sahara Reporters  - Also, 14 exotic vehicles, laptops, and mobile devices were also recovered from them.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos, Recovers Exotic Cars Channels Television:
EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos, Recovers Exotic Cars
EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos The Street Journal:
EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Fraudsters In Lagos, Recovers Exotic Cars News Breakers:
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Fraudsters In Lagos, Recovers Exotic Cars
EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Fraudsters In Lagos, Recovers Exotic Cars Tori News:
EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Fraudsters In Lagos, Recovers Exotic Cars


   More Picks
1 Over 500 trafficked Nigerians rescued from Mali in 18 years – NAPTIP - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 We’ve quietly removed electricity subsidy, fuel subsidy to follow – FG - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 Baba Ijesha: Clinical Psychologist Tells Court That 14-year-old Victim Was Tutored In Her Account - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
7 Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster, pro-Buhari group replies Saraki - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
10 APC replies INEC: You can't stop our convention, no need for fresh notice - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info