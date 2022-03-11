Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Jails Co-defendant Of Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans For Five Years
Sahara Reporters  - Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced Udeme for selling firearms to Evans after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

