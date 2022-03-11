Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu

Five-time Senator,thee-time Deputy President of Nigerian Senate as well as former Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Prof Ike Ekweremadu has declared ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

