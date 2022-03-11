Stray bullets kill two sisters as soldiers allegedly shoot at 'strange men' at market in Kaduna



Two teenage sisters were killed after they were hit by stray bullets allegedly fired by soldiers at a market in Kidandan district, a community under Giwa Local Govern Linda Ikeji Blog - One of the sistersTwo teenage sisters were killed after they were hit by stray bullets allegedly fired by soldiers at a market in Kidandan district, a community under Giwa Local Govern



News Credibility Score: 99%