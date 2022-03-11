Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three Suspected Robbers Burnt For Stealing DJ Equipment In Delta State (Photos)
Naija Loaded  - Sequel to the lynching of two suspected robbers in Afiesere community on Wednesday morning, three robbers were on Friday burnt to death at Ofuoma Community, near Afiesere in Ughelli, Delta State. Focus Naija can report that they were lynched along ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


