Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry
The Punch
- Socialite, entrepreneur and ex-husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe, Olanrewaju Gentry, says that contrary to his former wife’s claim, she was a friend to her new husband, Kazeem Adeoti’s first wife, Oluwafunso.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Over 500 trafficked Nigerians rescued from Mali in 18 years – NAPTIP -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
We’ve quietly removed electricity subsidy, fuel subsidy to follow – FG -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
4
Baba Ijesha: Clinical Psychologist Tells Court That 14-year-old Victim Was Tutored In Her Account -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
5
Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
6
Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
7
Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Your tenure as Senate President was a disaster, pro-Buhari group replies Saraki -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
10
APC replies INEC: You can't stop our convention, no need for fresh notice -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
