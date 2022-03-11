Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Doctors said I have four more years to live, says Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi
The Nation  - Popular Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi, has revealed that she has four more years to live according to medical reports based on her battle with an incurable ailment.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

