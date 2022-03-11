Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun: Man declared wanted by police threatens mass death from hideout
Daily Post  - Rasheed Hamed, also known as Rasheed Okoilu, a suspected cultist, who is on the wanted list of the Nigeria Police, Osun Command has lashed out at the police.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man declared wanted by Osun police threatens mass death from hideout The Street Journal:
Man declared wanted by Osun police threatens mass death from hideout
Man Declared Wanted By Police Threatens Mass Death From Hideout In Osun Fresh Reporters:
Man Declared Wanted By Police Threatens Mass Death From Hideout In Osun
Man Declared Wanted By Police Threatens Mass Death From Hideout In Osun Online Nigeria:
Man Declared Wanted By Police Threatens Mass Death From Hideout In Osun
Man Declared Wanted By Police Threatens Mass Death From Hideout In Osun Tori News:
Man Declared Wanted By Police Threatens Mass Death From Hideout In Osun


   More Picks
1 Over 500 trafficked Nigerians rescued from Mali in 18 years – NAPTIP - Premium Times, 1 day ago
2 Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 We’ve quietly removed electricity subsidy, fuel subsidy to follow – FG - The Punch, 11 hours ago
4 Baba Ijesha: Clinical Psychologist Tells Court That 14-year-old Victim Was Tutored In Her Account - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
8 Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Three Suspected Robbers Burnt For Stealing DJ Equipment In Delta State (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info