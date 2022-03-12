Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Group seeks release of Sheikh Zakzaky, wife’s passports
News photo Daily Trust  - An Islamic group has bemoaned the continued maltreatment and seizure of the passport of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife seven months after they were acquitted and discharged by the court.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Group decries continuous seizure of Sheikh Zakzaky, wife’s passports Daily Post:
Group decries continuous seizure of Sheikh Zakzaky, wife’s passports
Group decries continuous seize of Sheikh Zakzaky, wife’s passports Nigerian Eye:
Group decries continuous seize of Sheikh Zakzaky, wife’s passports
Group decries continuous seize of Sheikh Zakzaky, wife’s passports See Naija:
Group decries continuous seize of Sheikh Zakzaky, wife’s passports


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: “My ‘Assurance’ Song Don Wake Up Again” – Davido Asserts While Clubbing In London - Bukas Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Anglican Church in Anambra sacks priest for allegedly impregnating help-seeking woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nigerian man recounts his experience with a sincere Okada rider in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 BRT bus driver arrested over the abduction and murder of Bamise Ayanwole remanded in prison custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Chef denied entry into restaurant because of what she wore - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Fear as Fulani herdsmen send threat message to Benue community asking them to vacate their ancestral homes or face attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Obasanjo refutes claim of endorsement of  South-East for presidency - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 Air Peace Launches Flights To Niamey, Eyes Houston, Mumbai, Others - The Will, 12 hours ago
9 Security personnel weeps and begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Delta police arrest female suspect who allegedly drugged a motorcycle rider and stole his motorcycle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info