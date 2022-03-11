Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anglican Church in Anambra sacks priest for allegedly impregnating help-seeking woman
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Anglican Diocese on the Niger has terminated the appointment of one of its priests, Rev Canon Lumenkriti Ebo, for allegedly getting a woman who came seeking for help pregnant.

 

Whi

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why We Sacked Rev Eboh – Anglican Church Leadership:
Why We Sacked Rev Eboh – Anglican Church
Anglican Church sacks priest for impregnating help-seeking woman Vanguard News:
Anglican Church sacks priest for impregnating help-seeking woman
Anglican Priest Sacked For Sleeping With Members And Impregnating One The Trent:
Anglican Priest Sacked For Sleeping With Members And Impregnating One
Priest Sacked For Impregnating Woman Who Came Seeking Help News Break:
Priest Sacked For Impregnating Woman Who Came Seeking Help
Anglican Church Sacks Priest For Impregnating Help-Seeking Woman In Anambra Tori News:
Anglican Church Sacks Priest For Impregnating Help-Seeking Woman In Anambra


   More Picks
1 Over 500 trafficked Nigerians rescued from Mali in 18 years – NAPTIP - Premium Times, 1 day ago
2 Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 We’ve quietly removed electricity subsidy, fuel subsidy to follow – FG - The Punch, 11 hours ago
4 Baba Ijesha: Clinical Psychologist Tells Court That 14-year-old Victim Was Tutored In Her Account - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 Ekweremadu declares guber intention, says zoning doesn’t exist in Enugu - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Mercy Aigbe lied, she betrayed Adeoti’s first wife –Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Nigerian Navy deploys warships, helicopters for joint military exercise - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
8 Man beats his 75-year-old father to death with stick in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 President in London, First Lady in Dubai, Nigerians in the mud - DJ Switch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Three Suspected Robbers Burnt For Stealing DJ Equipment In Delta State (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info