BRT bus driver arrested over the abduction and murder of Bamise Ayanwole remanded in prison custody
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Yaba magistrate court in Lagos state has remanded a BRT bus driver, Andrew Nice, for 30 days.

 

Andrew was arrested and is being investigated for the abduction and murder of Bamise, a

6 hours ago
