Exclusive: 2022 WCQ Playoff: Eagles Will Take Black Stars To The Cleaners —Aikhoumogbe Complete Sports - Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has expressed utmost confidence in the list of players invited by interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen to take the Black Stars to the cleaners in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff.< ...



News Credibility Score: 99%